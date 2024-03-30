749 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV opened at $518.54 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.06. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

