8,207 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after acquiring an additional 811,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 292,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

