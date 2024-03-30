Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.57

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 6555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
