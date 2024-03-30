Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.57

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 6555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

