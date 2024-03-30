Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

