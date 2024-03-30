Alan James Cullens Sells 16,138 Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 16,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$896,911.31.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.27. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.