Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.78 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.