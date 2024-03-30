Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 114,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.