American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

