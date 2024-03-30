Andrew L. Graham Sells 800 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $116.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

