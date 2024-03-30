Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 27,043 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$241,437.20.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Ani Andreeva Markova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total transaction of C$181,156.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

Get Our Latest Report on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.