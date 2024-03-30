Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 27,043 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$241,437.20.
Ani Andreeva Markova also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total transaction of C$181,156.00.
- On Friday, March 15th, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
