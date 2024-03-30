Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Apple by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
AAPL stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $199.62.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
