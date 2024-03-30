Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.58. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

