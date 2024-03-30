Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.53.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

