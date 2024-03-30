Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160,685 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apple Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.58. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
