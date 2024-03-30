Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726,318 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.