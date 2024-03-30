Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 154.7% from the February 29th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.15 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of 0.07 and a one year high of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.14.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

