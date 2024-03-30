Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 154.7% from the February 29th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.15 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of 0.07 and a one year high of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.14.
About Ares Strategic Mining
