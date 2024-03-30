Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 13,300 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$265.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on D.UN. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.UN

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.