Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 130,901 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 383.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Alarm.com worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,119,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,181 shares of company stock worth $7,671,763. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.