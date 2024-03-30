Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 277,860 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.06% of TTEC worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 577.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

TTEC Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.