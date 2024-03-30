Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 6,408 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Snowflake by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW opened at $161.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.26 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

