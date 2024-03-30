Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.59% of Customers Bancorp worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

