Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 399.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Viavi Solutions worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

