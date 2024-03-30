Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,616 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of MasTec worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after buying an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 235,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 57,570 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 769.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

