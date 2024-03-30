Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 22,760 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $84.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

