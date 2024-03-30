Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 429,006 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

