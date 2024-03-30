Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the February 29th total of 414,800 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,113 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assure Price Performance

NASDAQ IONM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

