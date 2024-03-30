Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,758 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.53.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

