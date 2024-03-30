Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Update

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the February 29th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Azitra

In related news, CEO Francisco D. Salva bought 333,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 351,600 shares of company stock valued at $105,480.

Institutional Trading of Azitra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Azitra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Azitra by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azitra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Azitra Stock Performance

About Azitra

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AZTR opened at $0.21 on Friday. Azitra has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

