Banta Asset Management LP Has $7.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banta Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.53.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.58. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

