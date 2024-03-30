Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.52

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 2101066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2671 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Barclays by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

