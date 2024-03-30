Benjamin T. Dake Sells 11,068 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $309,571.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,109.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AVTE opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.18. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

