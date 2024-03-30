bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the February 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ BIAF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

