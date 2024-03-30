Bradley Christman Sells 26,102 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 26,102 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total transaction of C$201,507.44.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

TSE HWX opened at C$7.67 on Friday. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.76 and a 12-month high of C$7.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWX. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

