Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

