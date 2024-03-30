Brent Windom Purchases 4,700 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

AAP opened at $85.09 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

