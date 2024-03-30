Brian Elsbernd Sells 25,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.