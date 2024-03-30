Bridge Advisory LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.01. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

