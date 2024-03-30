Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.71

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 55904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $754.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

