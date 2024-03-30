Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 97,473 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 97,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,108,477.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 270,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00.
IGM Biosciences Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of IGMS stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.30. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
