BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital Price Performance

BTC Digital stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. BTC Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

BTC Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.