BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
BTC Digital stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. BTC Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.
BTC Digital Company Profile
