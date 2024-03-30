Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $11.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
