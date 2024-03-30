Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $311.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.00 and its 200-day moving average is $272.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.