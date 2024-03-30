Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of Cementos Argos stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

