Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.50

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 6321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

