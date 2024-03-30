Charles S. Leykum Sells 132,000 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 132,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,466,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE RNGR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 626,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 174,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 531,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.