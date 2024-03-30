Christ Revocable Trust Sells 3,904 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $333,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,561.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.43. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

