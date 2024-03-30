Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,707 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

