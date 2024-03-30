Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,062 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $175.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

