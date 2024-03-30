Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

