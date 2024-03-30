Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $478.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.43.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

